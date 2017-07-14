7th Annual Longfellow Roots, Rock, Deep Blues Festival Weekend

One of Twincy’s biggest little festivals returns all weekend with several stages of music, an international food court, artisans selling their wares, even valet bike parking. The 7th Annual Longfellow Roots Rock & Deep Blues Fest (#RRDBfest), a fundraiser for the non-profit Firehouse PAC organization that turned the former Patrick’s Cabaret space into a wonderfully intimate and versatile music venue, fills up four different indoor and outdoor stages over three days with notable local acts. There’s everyone from Nicholas David kicking things off on Friday, a big Saturday with The 4onthefloor, Black-Eyed Snakes, and Erik Koskinen, ZULUZULUU and Cornbread Harris, Colin Campbell & The Shackletons, Jack Klatt and McNasty Brass Band, and then on Sunday Useful Jenkins and The Brass Kings. And like we said, bike to the party—The Hub will park your bike for you and there’s 500 ft of bike parking available. Friday, Saturday, Sunday. —Hank Stacks

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com