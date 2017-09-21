5th Annual North Hat Release Party

Eric Dayton and Askov Finlayson‘s rebranding of the upper Midwest to the North hasn’t been ubiquitously implemented, and that may actually be helping its cool factor. Things like the shop’s signature North stocking hats ride the line between being limited enough to showcase a wearer’s status and locale, but are also widespread enough to receive some ribbing from hipsters, a combo that’s lead to definite notoriety and success. You can get in on the cool identity play—or maybe you just need a nice new winter hat—tonight when the shop releases its 5th iteration with with beer from Bent Paddle Brewing Co., free Northern Fires Pizza, prizes, a live sets from BBGUN in the courtyard, and a portion of the hat sales going to combat climate change. 6 PM. Free to attend. —Taylor Carik

Askov Finlayson, 204 1st St, MPLS; askovfinlayson.com