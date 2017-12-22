4th Annual Festivus at Fair State Co-op

We recommend going to Fair State‘s tap room on any regular Friday night, but maybe only go this Friday if you’ve got some grievances to air at their Festivus party. The cooperative brewery will be hosting their own holiday for “the rest-of-vus” with their excellent beers, an open mic for your grudges and gripes, and feats of strength challenges. Plus you can win Fair State swag for yourself (or to re-gift)! Friday, 7 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave NE, MPLS; fairstate.coop