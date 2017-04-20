4/20 Day Parties

Whether you’re young and cool and into trap music and want to party, or you’re a “cool” Twincy Flannel Dad that’s thinking about going out for an hour or two, or you just like events that are a little different for a change, 4/20 has you covered. In fact, we’re pretty proud of how many good weed-themed events there are today—nice work! Here’s what we recommend: Big juicy beatz makers Minnie / Bluntz of course are releasing their debut album, and they’ve got help from Black Widows and the Black Widows Go-Go Dancers plus comedian Grace Thomas at Icehouse. Bar Luchador will be the best place to be when the munchies hit—despite playing Bob Marley and 311, their food selection will be incredible and there’s a discount if you buy a bong in their building. There’s an artist showcase at honey simply called SMOKE WEED that has live music, but of course clothing vendors, jewelry, live art, and hoola hoopers. Dark Horse has a Puff, Resin & Hi-Res: Sixpoint Brewing Tap Takeover for fans of beer with their Along with the screening of the must see No No: A Dockumentary that we told you about, Film 4M at der Black Forest Inn also has some films that include the work of Punk Rock Poet Paul Dickinson.