3rd Annual Polish Heritage Party

Every year (well, for the past two years, anyway), we’ve cracked Polish jokes on Polish Heritage Day. If you think we’re going a different direction, pocałujmy się! Just like Urban Growler, the Pollacks on our staff are super proud of their heritage—and apparently vast collection of jokes that they got from their dads. (How do you sink a polish battleship? Put it in water! How many Polaks does it take to change a light bulb? Three—one to stand on a chair and hold the bulb and the other two to spin the chair!) Polish or not, head to Urban Growler in St. Easy all darn day for the brewery’s Polish Heritage Day fun, featuring specially brewed Polish-style beer, sausages of course, music Dan “Daddy Squeeze” Newton, and more. 11AM-10 PM. Free. —Taylor Karrik

Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St, STPL; urbangrowlerbrewing.com