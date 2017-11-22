39th Annual Hmong New Year

Posted on November 22, 2017 at 5:05 am
hmong new year

The Hmong Family Foundation’s annual celebration Hmong culture through music, food, fashion, and entertainment is so big that it fills up the entire RiverCentre in downtown St. Easy.  And we mean fills up: Our tip, along with recommending you check out one of the days, is to go earlier in the day between 9-11 AM for easiest entry and manuevering, go mid-afternoon for peak celebration, or try and make the after-party stages that start early evening. The full lineups will be posted Thursday so you can plan your trip, too. Friday-Sunday. $8. —Margeaux Devereaux 

St. Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd W, STPL; rivercentre.org

