3600 Cuts

We’re sort of how worried that Aniccha Arts‘ 3600 Cuts, an interdisciplinary performance by Piotr Szyhalski and Pramila Vasudevan about the quest for higher resolution, will hit a little too close to home. Who doesn’t want more and more and more detail in their technology? Who doesn’t get overwhelmed by the contrast between the increasing minutiae of daily life and the overwhelming specter of climate change? But also who doesn’t want to see a dance, sound, and multimedia show with the warning “this event is loud and there is at least three minutes of flashing white text” and “ear plugs available”? See the show either Friday night or as a part of Northern Spark on Saturday. $20 advance (if you use code: 3600), $24 at the door. Various showtimes. —Margeaux Devereaux

Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave S, MPLS; southerntheater.org