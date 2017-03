331 Club + Fair State’s Conspiracy Series: Hannah von der Hoff

“Beer & Music. Always friends.” So true! We’d go to this just to get the $2 off Fair State beers, since they’re one of the top level brewers in Twincy. We’d go to this to catch Hannah von der Hoff, too. Put together, plus throw in special guest Sam Cassidy, and you’ll go together with the event like, well . . . 8:30 PM, music. Free. —Sam Folton-Hawes

331 Club, 331 13th Ave NE, MPLS; 331.mn