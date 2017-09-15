2nd Annual Lit Crawl

It’s back! MPLS + STPL: No One Parties Harder Than Our Lit Scene!™. The Lit Crawl, a collection of events running through book stores, galleries, and restaurants features a wide range of fun through the mean streets of s’Uptown, from Coffee House Press-hosted Midwest is Best lit bingo and lit speed dating with Milkweed Press at the BLB to poetry presentation Black Poets On Building A Spaceship To Get The Fuck Out at Barbette to book presentations at Magers & Quinn to the cool cats of The Riveter mag popping up IRL at SooVAC. There’s even a group ride up to The Soap Factory included and a stop at The Loft. It’s going to be a lot of fun whether you’re a fan of prose, poetry, and publications or not! Check the full schedule to make your itinerary. Saturday, 3-10 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Various locations