Hoo boy. February is undoubtedly the best month for these kind of warm-up: spend an afternoon sipping tequila, mezcal, and perhaps a few US-distilled agave spirits, with offerings from 10 vendors, each of whom are unstoppering two to three varieties. Price tiers cover 15-20 samples and include food and drink specials and giveaway entries. Saturday, February 22nd, 4 PM. $35-60. —Isabelle Wattenberg

Gluek’s Restaurant & Bar, 16 6th St N, Minneapolis