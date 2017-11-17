2017 Uptown Coffee Festival

November 17, 2017
Coffee Festival

Yeah man, Uptown! We’re doing it! Swing through Calhoun Square on Saturday to get your caffeine fix from the largest coffee expo in MPLS + STPL. Along with lots of coffee and tea sampling, there’s a few coffee-flavored craft beers on hand, comedy from ComedySportz, and everyone gets a commemorative mug to show off how serious you are about your early morning (and late morning and early afternoon and mid-afternoon) cups of joe. And if you’re worried about parking, they’ve also got you covered—your ticket includes a $5 parking voucher to the ramp. Saturday, 10 AM-3PM. $10.Art Humes

Calhoun Square, 3001 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; calhounsquare.com

