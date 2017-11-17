2017 Uptown Coffee Festival

Yeah man, Uptown! We’re doing it! Swing through Calhoun Square on Saturday to get your caffeine fix from the largest coffee expo in MPLS + STPL. Along with lots of coffee and tea sampling, there’s a few coffee-flavored craft beers on hand, comedy from ComedySportz, and everyone gets a commemorative mug to show off how serious you are about your early morning (and late morning and early afternoon and mid-afternoon) cups of joe. And if you’re worried about parking, they’ve also got you covered—your ticket includes a $5 parking voucher to the ramp. Saturday, 10 AM-3PM. $10. —Art Humes

Calhoun Square, 3001 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; calhounsquare.com