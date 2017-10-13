2017 Twin Cities Book Festival

MPLS + STPL: No One Parties Harder Than Our Lit Scene!™ Or mingles harder, for that matter. The largest and most important literary gathering in the Upper Midwest The North, The Twin Cities Book Festival brought to you by Rain Taxi, returns this Friday night and Saturday to the Fine Arts Building at the State Fair. The free fest brings in big name authors—everyone from Cory Doctorow to Yrsa Daley-Ward to Senator Al Franken—local literary heroes, publishers, magazines, booksellers and more, and they all hang out to connect over great books and conversations. Plus there’s a massive book fair, mingling events for book lovers and writers, Young Adult and kids events, a poetry bus and more. Also be sure to attend the opening night reading and discussion of Tales of Two Americas: Stories of Inequality in a Divided Nation. The general talk is free and open to the public, but you can also get a ticket to the pre-party reception at 6 PM before hand that also guarantees a spot at the reading. Friday, 7 PM. Saturday, 10 AM-5 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Minnesota State Fair Grounds, 1265 Snelling Ave N, STPL; mnstatefair.org