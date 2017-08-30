2017 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

Did you get a chance to go to this year’s prestigious and trend-setting Sundance Film Festival? Neither did we. But! Thanks to presenters IFP, you can catch the Sundance Film Fest Short Film Tour tonight at the Bryant Lake Bowl, a collection of seven short films from this year’s festival with a total run time of 95 minutes that includes fiction, docs, and animation selections from soon-to-be notable filmmakers. 7 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com