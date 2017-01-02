2016: P*ssy Grabs of Wrath

It’s your last chance to catch the return of two local comedians made good and their hilarious send-off to last year at the Bryant Lake Bowl. Madde Gibba—who has toured with big deal troupe Second City—and Emily Schmidt—who has performed with the big deal UCB and who you can see in the upcoming Netflix comedy Girlboss—present a year in review through sketches, songs, and special guest storytellers for the night Rita Boersma, Allison Broeren and Shanan Custer. 7 PM. $10 advance or with Fringe button, $12 door. —Del Comico

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com