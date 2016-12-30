1st Annual Townes Van Zandt Day at The Warming House

Although not one of the many, many, many dearly departed icons of 2016, Townes Van Zandt’s repertoire continues to inspire many, many, many MPLS + STPL singer-songerwriters. Some of those influenced by Van Zandt’s music—including Lydia Liza, Josiah Lemanski, St. Easy Music Mayor Martin Devaney, Brianna Lane, Greg Neis, and more—will pay tribute to the poetic country icon with a now traditional New Year’s Day show at The Warming House. Sunday, 5 PM. $5-20 suggested donation. —Emmylou Hanson

The Warming House, 4001 Bryant Avenue South, MPLS; thewarminghouse.net