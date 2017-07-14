15th Annual Bastille Day Block Party

Much like Macron out-handshaking our President, Barbette‘s massive annual Bastille Day Block Party puts to shame many of the parties for our own independence. Just look at that pic from last year! And just look at this lineup: The sultry sounds of Aby Wolf, surf garage from Black Widows accompanied by their Go-Go Dancers, Secrets favs Monica LaPlante, live band hip-hop from Heirupecs, Mark Mallman, plus sexy moves from Nadine DuBois & Les Folies Risque and fire-tainment from Infiammati FireCircus. Beyond the music, it’s still an event to check out just for the food and drinks with organic picnic foods, delicious boozy beverages, and even MN Nice Cream. Plus a portion of the proceeds go to Be The Match, an organization that manages the largest marrow database in the world for folks with blood cancers. Great cause, great event. La Fête! Sunday, 3 PM. Free. —Margeaux Devereuax

Barbette, 1600 W. Lake St, MPLS; barbette.com