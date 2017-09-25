13th Annual Ivey Awards

Help our local theater scene celebrate our local professional theater scene tonight at the swanky annual Ivey Awards. Along with the main awards program that includes hosts Mark Benninghofen and Thomasina Petrus, and performances from productions at The Jungle, Mixed Blood, Frank, Stages, and other theaters, there’s a lot additional fun like a VIP pre-party and also post-party with DJ Strangelove at CRAVE. 7:30 PM. $44 general, $150 VIP. —Margeaux Devereaux

State Theater, 805 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; hennepintheatretrust.org