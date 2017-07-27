12th Annual FLOW Northside Arts Crawl

Along with checking out André Cymone headlining the KMOJ stage on Saturday, get an early start on the awesome weekend-long arts crawl through the Northside in MPLS at tonight’s Plymouth Avenue Block Party. Hundreds of artists will open up their spaces or have work on display in different locations up and down Broadway and the surrounding areas, plus there’s lots of live music and food throughout the evening and weekend. 6 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Asian Media Access, 2418 Plymouth Ave N, MPLS; amamedia.org