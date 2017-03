12 Days of Nomad: Little Fevers + Lady Lark

The Nomad World Pub has been serving up beers, bumps, and great live music for 12 years now, and to celebrate their pre-teen status as one of our best little bars, West Bank or otherwise, they’re hosting 12 nights of shows. The on-going festivities include tonight’s Day 3 with the catchy pop rockers in Little Fevers and Lady Lark. 6 PM. $5. —Ashlynn McKinney

Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; nomadpub.com