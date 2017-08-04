11th Annual Red Stag Block Party: In Cahoots!

Many a local beer lover has wondered what heights our hometown brewers could reach if they only teamed up on their craft. Again the Red Stag and their In Cahoots! block party puts forth the frothy answers and lets you be the judge. Teams like Surly plus Steel Toe, Modist plus Dangerous Man, Fulton plus Bad Weather, and more, collaborate on new beers that then go head to head on your palatte while a who’s who of bands like RLGDPPL, Graveyard Club, the4ontheFloor, and others provide the live soundtrack. Attendees are the real winners, but so is the charity of the top brewers. Sunday, 2-8 PM. Free to attend. —Art Humes

Red Stag Supper Club, 509 1st Ave NE, MPLS; redstagsupperclub.com