113 Presents Richard Barrett + Milana Zaric

We love that Twincy is not only a hotbed of traditional classical music performance, it’s also become grounds for brand new and exciting “experimental” shows with traditional instrumentation. Case in point: The 113 Composers Collective hosts another of its intimate performances of world-class ambitious music with a portrait concert of improvised works by composed and performed with Richard Barrett, who will be accompanied by special guest Milana Zaric, at Studio Z in St. Eazy. And if you can’t make the special up close show tonight, there’s a free performance tomorrow at the UofM School of Music. 7:30 PM. $15. —Tracy Oxford

Studio Z, 275 East Fourth Street Suite 200, Saint Paul; studiozstpaul.com