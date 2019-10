The big, locally produced 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival is back and bigger than ever, thanks to the sheer number of venues and the sheer number of comics taking stages throughout Minneapolis (and even a satellite show in Eau Claire!) or the sheer caliber of the headliners—this year’s fest includes sure-to-kill appearances from Aparna Nancherla, Brian Posehn, Ron Funches, and many more of the nation’s top comedians and comedy writers. October 17–19. —Peter Armenian

Various Locations