100 Days Of Funk Wrap Party

For the past 100 days, local multi-instrumentalist, percussion whiz, loop-maker, etc., Martin Dosh has been sharing funky tracks that he likes—everything from Amiri Baraka’s “Who Will Survive America” to Funkadelic’s “Hit It & Quit It” to Beck’s “Loser”—on his Facebook page. And to celebrate the run, and mostly to have a funky bash, Dosh and Mark Erickson and Jeff Ham (as the trio Goulden Balls) and DJ Andrew Broder (who’s new EP is burning up the ears of hip music fans) will bring their funk to the stage at Icehouse. 10:30 PM. Free. —B. Frenchie Sozch

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com