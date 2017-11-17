ลอยกระทง Loy Krathong (Festival of Lights)

Visiting the Wat Thai Buddhist Temple during their street food-filled celebrations is definitely on the Secrets bucket list, and this Saturday’s Festival of Lights gives you the perfect opportunity to check it out. Along with the food, there’s a Thai fashion show, Thai and Lao dancing, and attendees can celebrate the Goddess of Water by floating a krathong, a small boat made of banana leaves, down the river. Saturday, 4-9 PM. Free. —Margeaux Devereaux

Wat Thai of Minnesota, 2544 Highway 100 S, Saint Louis Park;