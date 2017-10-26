Win Tix: Wolf Parade + Charlie Bliss

The soaring choruses, rousing anthems, sprawling guitars and chaotic keys that make up Wolf Parade are on proud display over the course of Cry Cry Cry, the band’s thunderous first album in seven years. That unique combination of sounds and influences, spearheaded by electric co-frontmen Spencer Krug and Dan Boeckner—a complex yet relatable, energetic brew of glam, prog, synth-rock, and satisfying discomfort—helped define 2000s indie rock with three critically celebrated albums, and propelled a growing Wolf Parade fandom even after the band went on a then-indefinite hiatus in 2010. Fresh off their appearance on Stephen Colbert, Wolf Parade are back at First Avenue for the first time in seven years for a big show with Charlie Bliss in the Main Room on Friday, October 27th. $25.

