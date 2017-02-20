Win Tix: Whitney Rose + Ryan Traster Band

The past two years have been massive for Whitney Rose, who is rapidly becoming an international sensation. The vintage country pop specialist’s sophomore offering, Heartbreaker of the Year, converted critics’ double takes into palpable buzz with its beguiling blend of then and now. Rose’s vocals convey both vulnerability and sharpness—a contrast that permeates her music as a whole—to enthralling results. The album’s success has impelled those in the know to include Rose’s name in any conversation about the future faces of Americana and Country music.

We can’t wait to see Whitney Rose turn the 7th St Entry into a honky tonk on Tuesday night with Twincy’s own Ryan Traster Band warming things up. If you need a little classic country for your week, reply to this email and we’ll draw a winner for a pair of free tickets.