Win Tix: Tycho

An epoch is defined as an extended period of time typically characterized by a distinctive development or by a memorable series of events, and Scott Hansen, leader of the band Tycho, has named their new album Epoch (Ghostly International, 2016) with that in mind. The last installment in a trilogy, Epoch is the culmination of more than a decade’s work that has seen the band evolving and maturing through two sublime releases Dive (2011) and Awake (2014), and developing from featuring Hansen as a delicate solo performer into the iconic frontman of a powerful multi-layered live band performing on the world’s largest stages. Those stages include big local shows in MPLS + STPL, too, including First Ave’s Mainroom and Summer Set. Tonight they’re making the crowd at the bigger Palace Theater dance. 7:30 PM. $29.50.

We’re big fans of Tycho and if you haven’t gone to the Palace Theater yet, this will be a great show for it. Just reply to this email that you’re interested in going for a chance to win tix.