Win Tix: tiny deaths + Teenage Moods + Gay Henry

It’s a crazy busy weekend at First Avenue’s hot spots—Ryan Adams! Andre Cymore and Zuluzuluu! Impaler!—but we wanted to remind everyone of our love for tiny deaths, the amazing electronic duo of prolific producer/composer Grant Cutler and haunting vocalist Claire de Lune, who will be playing an up close and personal show at the 7th St Entry on Saturday night. Take some time to revisit our Quick Q&A with CdL, and get excited for their show with flower punks Teenage Moods, haunting and haunted sound maker Gay Henry, and Andrew Broder of FOG and TGNP doing DJ duties in-between sets. Saturday, 8 PM. $8 advance, $10 door.

