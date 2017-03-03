Win Tix: The Menzingers With Jeff Rosenstock + Rozwell Kid

For their fifth full-length After the Party, The Menzingers set out to make the quintessential jukebox record: an unstoppably melodic album primed for bar-room sing-alongs. Delivering anthemic harmonies, furious power chords, and larger-than-life melodies, the Philadelphia-based garage-punk four-piece amply fulfills that mission while achieving something much more deeply nuanced. With its delicately crafted storytelling and everyman romanticism, After the Party ultimately proves to be a wistful but life-affirming reflection on getting older but not quite growing up. Saturday, March 4. Doors 7 PM, show 8 PM. $16.50 – $20.00. Get tickets: bit.ly/2mu1ZjE

