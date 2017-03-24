Win Tix: The KLITUATION Celebration Women’s Month

One of the biggest, baddest, best dance parties in MPLS + STPL returns! The all female lineup of The KLITUATION and DJ KEEZY again takes over First Avenue’s Mainroom with a grip of DJs, MCs, performers, cameos, and more including: Coco and Breezy, DJ Shannon Blowtorch, DJ KEEZY, Sarah White, BdotCroc, Maria Isa, Lady Midnight, K.Raydio, The Lioness, Vie Boheme, and many, many more.

