Win Tix: The Godfather

Arguably the most quoted film of all time, and certainly one of the best pictures ever made, The Godfather marked Brando’s comeback after a series of box office disasters (and a reputation for being difficult.) Brando’s performance won him his second Oscar, and helped make the film the highest grossing picture of 1972. A classic by any standard. This is the final installment—your last chance!—in the Marlon Brando: Method Man Series at the Heights Theater. Thursday, 7:30 PM.

You don’t have to be a diehard film fan to jump at the chance to see one of the all time great films on the big screen, and we’ve got a pair of tickets to give away to one of our readers. Just reply to this email with your favorite scene from the film for a chance to win.