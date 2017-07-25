Win Tix: The Coathangers + Residuels + Killmama

When The Coathangers first stormed on the scene over a decade ago, their power resided in their ability to craft a crooked hook out of a grimy guitar line, a delightfully crass chorus, or an enticingly ham-fisted drum-and-bass groove. With each successive album, the Atlanta garage punk ensemble has increasingly tempered their brash charm with sharp-witted pop. On Wednesday trio of badasses take over the 7th St Enty with Residuels and Killmama. 7:30 PM. $12 advance, $14 door.

