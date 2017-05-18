Win Tix: The 20th Anniversary Of OK COMPUTER Celebration—A Night of Radiohead

Radiohead’s masterpiece “Ok Computer” turns 20 years old in May. Why not throw Radiohead an album BIRTHDAY PARTY at First Avenue’s Mainroom on May 19th? Three Radiohead albums. Three bands made up of a who’s who of the MPLS + STPL music scene. Hear OK Computer performed by Gucci Little Piggy (Al Church, DEM YUUT, Ryan Rupprecht, Alexander Young George Hadfield with special guests Leah Ottman and more.) In Rainbows performed by The Teddy Holidays (J.T. Viele, Brendan Viele, Andrew Maxwell, Dan Horvath, Trevor Webster, David Sutton, Rachelle LaNae, Katie Aiuppa, Robin Viele). Kid A performed by Kid Villain (Alex Proctor, Nate Eiesland, Ryne Estwing, Jeff Sundquist, Aaron Rice and Michael Gunvalson). All going down in First Avenue’s Mainroom. Friday, 7 PM. $13.00 advance, $15.00 door.

We know a bunch of our readers are big Radiohead fans and will throw your best Thom Yorke dance moves at this show, so we have a bunch of tickets to give away for any Kid A’s out there. Just reply to this email with your favorite Radiohead track (“Creep” is an automatic DQ) for a chance to win!