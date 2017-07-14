Win Tix: Summer Beer Dabbler

The Summer Beer Dabbler returns to CHS Field on August 26 to bring you fun, sun, and most importantly, unlimited beer samples from more than 120 local and national craft breweries!

The Summer Beer Dabbler will feature regional favorites like Fulton Brewing, Surly Brewing, Bent Paddle Brewing Company, as well as dozens of other national brands. Several breweries will be joining the Summer Beer Dabbler for the very first time, including HeadFlyer, Portage Brewing Company, Revelation Ale Works, and Unmapped Brewing Company.

In addition to beer samples, attendees will also be treated to great live local music. DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip, Graveyard Club, and Dwynell Roland will bring the perfect summer soundtrack to the party. Tickets are currently on sale for $45—grab yours before they sell out like they did for this year’s Winter Dabbler!

