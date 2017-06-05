Win Tix: St. Paul’s Brewing History Bus Tour

Learn about St. Paul’s hoppy past on this three-hour tour with samples, conversations and hidden gems along the way! The Minnesota Historical Society’s St. Paul’s Brewing History Bus Tour this Saturday, June 10th stops at Flat Earth, Schmidt and Summit Brewing, and the tour also includes a behind-the-scenes look at the Schmidt Brewery Complex, now Schmidt Artist Lofts, with one of Schmidt’s last brewmasters, Phil Gagne. It’s a great evening of brewing history for any beer fan! Tickets are $50/$40 MNHS members and available on the MNHS website.

We know how much our readers love their beer events, so we got some tickets to this fun and informative beer bus tour to give away. To enter to win, just respond to this email with your favorite Minnesota beer.