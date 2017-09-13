Win Tix: St. Paul Slim + Lizea Harper + Captive Agents

St. Paul Slim is the emcee. The W8 On Empty Space is the painter. In the tradition of Jean-Michel Basquiat, Slim is his own artistic invention. St. Paul Slim has created a legacy of lyrical prowess through his booming voice. He speaks for the streets, he speaks for the people, and he speaks very loudly.

His journey began as a member of the hip hop duo, Guardians of Balance, and through the years has found himself featured on albums alongside the likes of Atmosphere, Prof, Lizzo & Yelawolf & sharing stages with artist such as KRS-1, MC Lyte, Cee-Lo & Wiz Khalifa. While his commitment to music hasn’t waivered, his visual artistic talents have evolved from private notebooks at home into #TheW8OnEmptySpace. Tonight at the Turf, Slim is joined by spoken word artist, activist and MC Lizea Harper and throwback hip-hop duo Captive Agents and hosted by DJ NASP. Wednesday, 7:30 PM, $8 advance, $10 door. Turf Club.

