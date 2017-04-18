Win Tix: SLEEP + Mono (Sold Out)

While there may have been a few like them before them, there were none like them really and certainly none of after them. And so in 2009 when SLEEP were reborn with Cisneros who’d been reframing the world with the band OM, Matt Pike doing double duty with this and his HIGH ON FIRE, and the estimable Jason Roeder doing the same with NEUROSIS, SLEEP did what it had done and what it had left to do. They smash skulls and blow the minds of dopesmoker heavy music fans. Largely and without pause, make music in tune with The Ages. Wednesday, April 19th. 9 PM. SOLD OUT.

Of course SLEEP’s show with Mono (who is equally amazing) at First Avenue is sold out, but we still want to send one of our dedicated readers to have their bodies shook by the sheer volume of these legends. Just reply with your favorite SLEEP tune for a chance to win the tickets!