Win Tix: Skating Polly + Kitten Forever + Tony Peachka

Admittedly the female-driven alternative acts that inspired Skating Polly—such as Veruca Salt, The Breeders, L7 and Babes In Toyland (the later of whom Skating Polly toured with in Europe)—aren’t typical reference points for most of today’s up-and-coming acts, but maybe they should be.

“I think the thing that a lot of those bands have that Peyton and myself love is that they can be really aggressive and loud while also being super melodic,” Mayo explains. The band recently added Mayo’s brother Kurtis who will be joining them on drums . . . but in typical Skating Polly fashion there will be plenty of instrument-swapping between all three members during their live performances. Speaking of live shows, Skating Polly really need to be seen in a club to fully grasp what makes them so special. Thursday, May 11th, 7 PM. $10.

