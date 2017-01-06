Win Tix: Sims + More Than Ever Album Release Show

If you’re plugged into Secrets of the City, you know who Sims is. But just in case: Sims grew up in Minnesota, an active part of the busy and fiercely independent Minneapolis hip‐hop scene. In high school, he made friends with the classmates that would eventually become his cohorts in Doomtree—the seven-­member rap collective now responsible for some of this era’s most interesting, genre‐defying releases. Over the past decade Sims has released a host of projects, both as a solo artist (Lights Out Paris, Bad Time Zoo, Wild Life EP, Field Notes) and as a member of Doomtree (No Kings, All Hands, and many others.)

On Friday Sims will be releasing his new album More Than Ever, an already hot project with unrelenting and adventurous production of Lazerbeak, Paper Tiger, and ICETEP. The show also includes WebsterX from Milwaukee, Air Credits (of The Hood Internet), and local young guns Nazeem & Spencer Joles. Friday, 8 PM. $15.

We often send our readers to shows that we think they should go to, here’s a giveaway that a lot of you think you should go to. Just reply to this email with your fav Sims or Doomtree track—or whether you like clean cut Sims or scuffy Sims better—for a chance to win tickets.