Win Tix: Sean Anonymous Birthday Show

No stranger to large stages or bright lights Sean Anonymous has performed along side of some of Hip Hop’s most influential acts including Macklemore, Talib Kweli, Bun B, KRS One, Dead Prez, P.O.S and others. A spot on Vans Warped Tour, headlining First Avenue, and performing at SXSW have all become notches on Sean’s belt in recent years. Even better, he hosts crazy shows for his birthday at First Ave, and this Saturday he’s partying in the 7th St Entry with DJ NAME, the unstoppable and untoppable Sophia Eris, J. PLAZA, Moncelas Boston, and DJ Fundo. Saturday, 9 PM. $10 advance, $13 door.

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com

Like hip-hop? This show is going to be awesome and we want you to go to it. Just reply “hey I like fun” for a chance to win some tickets from us!