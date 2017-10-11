Win Tix: Saving Brinton

Opening Thursday, October 19 at the Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul, Saving Brinton, from the creators of local cult classic Pond Hockey, comes a documentary about an Iowa man who brought cinema to the heartland over a century ago.

In a farmhouse basement on the Iowa countryside, eccentric collector Mike Zahs makes a remarkable discovery: the showreels of the man who brought moving pictures to America’s Heartland. Among the treasures: rare footage of President Teddy Roosevelt, the first moving images from Burma, a lost relic from magical effects godfather Georges Méliés. These are the films that introduced movies to the world. And they didn’t end up in Iowa by accident—the old nitrate reels are just some of the artifacts that belonged to William Franklin Brinton. From thousands of trinkets, handwritten journals, receipts, posters and catalogs emerges the story of an inventive farmboy who became America’s greatest barnstorming movieman. Tickets are currently on sale for the run that starts Thurs, Oct 19th.

