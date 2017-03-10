Win Tix: Save Ferris

Ska-punk favs Save Ferris have returned to their fans with a new album Checked Past and a multi-city tour. Back in the 90s, the band gained an even bigger following out of their native California area with their a cover of Dexy’s Midnight Runners’ “Come on Eileen,” singer/manager Monique Powell’s guesting on “She Has a Girlfriend Now” by Reel Big Fish, and their on-screen appearance in the cult classic teen film 10 Things I Hate About You. Their new tour for makes a stop into the Fine Line with Umbrella Bed and Baby Baby on Saturday at 8 PM. $20 advance, $35 balcony seating.

