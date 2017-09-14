Win Tix: Rummage

From the folks that brought us The Beer Dabbler—it’s a night market meets rummage sale! Rummage will feature an awesome selection of retailers like Fjall Raven, Minny & Paul, Handsome Cycles, J.W. Hulme, Hazel & Rose, and many others selling their wares at special prices for this very special occasion. The 2-day event September 29-30th will feature live music from The Pines and Graveyard Club and more, craft beer, fair-inspired food, and fun for all ages at the West End Market of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Sept 29-30th, MN Fair Grounds. $8 advance, $10 door.

We know there’s a bunch of readers that would like to get into this rummage sale for free, so we’re giving away some tickets for this year’s Rummage. Just reply to this email with the one thing you’re really like to acquire for your chance to win!