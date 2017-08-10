Win Tix: Rebel, Rebel—Rock For Pussy XIII

Featuring an all-star band led by John Eller (The Shiny Lights) with: Chris Perricelli, Chris Lynch, Janey Winterbauer, Leslie Ball, Michelle Massey aka Nadine DuBois, Katie McMahon, Kent Militzer, Steve Price, Joseph Pettini, Matt Darling, Paul Odegard, Kevin Nord, Noah Levy, Lourie Glaser, and Ochen Kaylen

Plus special guest vocalists: Prairie Fire Lady Choir, Venus DeMars & All The Pretty Horses, Chan Poling, Har Mar Superstar, Lori Barbero, PaviElle, Dave Campbell, Reed Wilkerson, Orion Treon, Liam Watkins, Ryan Traster, David J Russ, DJ Dean Vaccaro, and more TBA

Hosted by Mary Lucia (89.3 The Current) and David Campbell, the proceeds benefit Feline Rescue! Friday, 8 PM. $16 advance, $18 door. First Avenue Mainroom.

Rock for Pussy, which has been around longer than we realized but is now more meaningful than ever, is a Twincy institution and you should go if you’ve never gone. And we want to send you! Just reply with your favorite Bowie song for a chance to win tickets.