Win Tix: Pride Dabbler

Posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:00 am
Glass at Pride Dabbler

The Beer Dabbler at Twin Cities Pride is back for a sixth year of celebrating and supporting the GLBTQ community. In the spirit of diversity and inclusion, this year each of the 50 participating breweries will craft a unique beer inspired by the Lady Gaga song of their choosing. The event takes place at Loring Park in Minneapolis on Friday, June 23, from 5:30-9:30 and tickets are $45 in advance, and $55 at the door (if available).

We’ve got hooked up with some tickets to giveaway to our beer-drinking, rainbow flag lovin’ readers! If you’re interested, just reply to this email for a chance to win a pair. (Also, for you Pride Dabbler fans, by replying we’ll have you added to the Beer Dabbler Pride email list so you can stay in the loop on tickets and their announcements leading up to the fun.)

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.