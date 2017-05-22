Win Tix: Pride Dabbler

The Beer Dabbler at Twin Cities Pride is back for a sixth year of celebrating and supporting the GLBTQ community. In the spirit of diversity and inclusion, this year each of the 50 participating breweries will craft a unique beer inspired by the Lady Gaga song of their choosing. The event takes place at Loring Park in Minneapolis on Friday, June 23, from 5:30-9:30 and tickets are $45 in advance, and $55 at the door (if available).

We’ve got hooked up with some tickets to giveaway to our beer-drinking, rainbow flag lovin’ readers! If you’re interested, just reply to this email for a chance to win a pair. (Also, for you Pride Dabbler fans, by replying we’ll have you added to the Beer Dabbler Pride email list so you can stay in the loop on tickets and their announcements leading up to the fun.)