Win Tix: Pop Up Magazine

Pop-Up Magazine will be making its Minneapolis-area debut on Nov. 3rd at the Fitzgerald Theater! The inaugural Twin Cities show will feature stories by APM’s homegrown, Peabody-Award winning series In The Dark host Madeleine Baran and senior producer and Samara Freemark.

If you’re not familiar with the show, Pop-Up is a “live magazine” experience featuring multimedia stories told by reporters, writers, radio producers and more. And afterward, performers, producers, and the audience stick around for drinks and conversation. The November 3rd show at the Fitzgerald Theater includes:

Madeleine Baran & Samara Freemark, Host & Senior Producer of APM Reports’ In the Dark

Erin Trieb, Photographer for Time, The New York Times, and ESPN the Magazine

Brooke Jarvis, Contributing writer, The California Sunday Magazine, The New York Times Magazine

Donal Mosher and Mike Palmieri, Filmmakers, October Country, Off Label, Peace in the Valley

and many more!

