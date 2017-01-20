Win Tix: ¡Pochanga! feat. Cultura Love & Lester Rey y Los Leones

You know what you need? Some Culture Love! We’re giving away a pair of tickets to this incredible celebration of Latin Music and Culture that’s happening on Saturday at the Turf Club. Just look at the stacked lineup—it’s literally a festival’s worth of talent—and let us know if you want to go for a chance to win!

Radio Pocho & El Huateque Presents ¡POCHANGA! – Twin Cities’ Latin@ Musica y Cultura Pachanga: Live Music, DJs, Dancing, Visual + Live Art, + Vendors

Featuring CULTURA LOVE performing songs from the album “La Coleccion” featuing Maria Isa, Gym, Bionik, Manchita, Xilam Balam, Slodross, Talia Knight, Peewee Dread, MC ZULU, Curandero, Rico Simon Mendez, Lady XOK, Bomba Umoya, and Sound Up! with DJ Don Cuco & Taji Maalik and Superbrush427. w/ Special Guests: Lester Rey y Los Leones (CHI)