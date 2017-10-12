Win Tix: Paul Weller—A Kind Revolution Tour

Posted on October 12, 2017 at 5:00 am
Friday, October 13, 2017
Pantages Theatre

One of the most influential and enduring songwriters of all-time, Weller remains among the most celebrated awarded musicians in British music history. His virtuosity as a guitarist and an immediately recognizable soul-inspired vocalist, his trademarks are second to none. As a live attraction, Weller and band are a force of nature not to be missed. Come see the legendary artist this Friday at Pantages Theatre! Tickets.

We know there’s a lot of Weller fans amongst you regular punk rock readers, so we want to send someone to the Modfather show on us. Just reply with your favorite Weller track for a chance to win!

