Win Tix: Paul Weller—A Kind Revolution Tour

Friday, October 13, 2017

Pantages Theatre

One of the most influential and enduring songwriters of all-time, Weller remains among the most celebrated awarded musicians in British music history. His virtuosity as a guitarist and an immediately recognizable soul-inspired vocalist, his trademarks are second to none. As a live attraction, Weller and band are a force of nature not to be missed. Come see the legendary artist this Friday at Pantages Theatre! Tickets.

We know there’s a lot of Weller fans amongst you regular punk rock readers, so we want to send someone to the Modfather show on us. Just reply with your favorite Weller track for a chance to win!