Win Tix: On The Waterfront

“I coulda been a contender!” So bemoans Brando’s Terry Malloy, a down-on-his-heels former boxer who took a fall, and is now washed-up dockworker in On the Waterfront, the next installment of The Heights Theater’s Marlon Brando: Method Man series. But when Terry inadvertently becomes an accomplice to the murder of a witness to union corruption, and falls for the victim’s sister, he’s pushed into a conflict with a mob boss (Lee J. Cobb) and the boss’ right hand man—who happens to be Terry’s brother (Rod Steiger.) A veritable panorama of Method acting, On the Waterfront won Brando his first Oscar, Eve Marie-Saint Best Supporting Actress, and Best Picture, Director, Screenplay and three others. Upcoming screenings in the Method Man series include Apocalypse Now (Aug 24th, $12), and The Godfather (Aug 31st, $10). Thursday, 7:30 PM. $10.

