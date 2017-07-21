Win Tix: Nightchain XXL

Nightchurch is not your typical dance party. And now that Nightchain is selling out the ICEHOUSE on a regular, they have set their sights set on the First Avenue Mainroom. Nightchurch has become one of MPLS’s most popular and fastest growing dance parties. And for good reason: Night Churche’s Sunday night parties at ICEHOUSE feature Twin City DJ extraordinaires and gives a stage to rising talent. It’s a perfect blend of culture, style and ass-shakin’ beats. We are more concerned with making you feel than making you twerk. Expect non-stop highly cultivated selections from some DJs that are as Diverse as they are talented—this Saturday’s party includes sets from Keith Millions, DJ Fundo, Sarah White, DJ Espada, and Nightchain Crew, plus a feature performance from Izell Pyramid. Saturday, 9 PM. $8 advance, $10 door. First Avenue.

